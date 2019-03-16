Poroshenko signs decree on dismissing head of Poltava Regional State Administration Holovko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree on the dismissal of Valeriy Holovko from the post of head of Poltava Regional State Administration.

"Today, here in Poltava, I want to state that I've signed a decree on dismissing Mr. Holovko," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the Regional Development Council of Poltava region.

"There were serious complaints against him and reasoned suspicions on the part of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau," he explained the reason for Holovko's dismissal.

"In order to ensure an objective investigation, it will definitely be better if Mr. Holovko does not hold a high state position," Poroshenko noted.