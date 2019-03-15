Interior ministry not expecting widespread bomb scares at polling places on election day on March 31

Widespread bomb scares at polling stations on election day on March 31 may be one of the attempts to disrupt the presidential elections, but it will not be widespread, Ukraine's Interior Ministry has said.

"We do not rule out that there will be such an attempt. I think there will be, but it won't be widespread," Ivan Stoiko, who advises the head of the coordinating headquarters of the Interior Ministry for ensuring law and order during elections.

"If we understand this is the scheme, and someone wants to disrupt the elections in this way, then we will adjust our actions. This does not mean that we will not react – we will, of course. But the reaction will be on phone calls – we will understand who is making the calls and where they comes from," he said.

Stoiko said bomb scares would be targeted and not widespread.

"I don't think anyone would mount a widespread bomb scare campaign, because then it would be obvious that the calls were fake," he said.

The first round in Ukraine's presidential election is March 31, 2019.