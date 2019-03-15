Russia proposes 24 candidates for ODIHR monitors of Ukrainian election

The OSCE ODIHR has sent Kyiv a list of candidates for the short-term mission to monitor the Ukrainian presidential election, there are 24 candidates proposed by Russia on the list, the ODIHR told Interfax.

"ODIHR has just sent the Central Election Commission of Ukraine the list of names of those proposed by OSCE participating States to take part as short-term observers for the ODIHR election observation mission for the presidential election in Ukraine. Included in the list are the names of the 24 people offered as observers by the Russian Federation," OSCE ODIHR official Thomas Rymer said.