EU Ambassador on Russia's night attack on Kyiv: If anyone still doubts Russia wants war to continue - read the news

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, reported that as a result of the Russian attack on Saturday night, houses where her colleagues live were damaged.

“Another horrific missile & drone attack on Ukraine. Main target - Kyiv. Many residential building on fire, suffered a lot of damage. 15 people injured. Areas where my own colleagues live were affected,” Mathernova said on X Saturday morning.

“If anyone still doubts Russia wants war to continue - read the news,” she added.