11:11 24.05.2025
EU Ambassador on Russia's night attack on Kyiv: If anyone still doubts Russia wants war to continue - read the news
The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, reported that as a result of the Russian attack on Saturday night, houses where her colleagues live were damaged.
“Another horrific missile & drone attack on Ukraine. Main target - Kyiv. Many residential building on fire, suffered a lot of damage. 15 people injured. Areas where my own colleagues live were affected,” Mathernova said on X Saturday morning.
“If anyone still doubts Russia wants war to continue - read the news,” she added.