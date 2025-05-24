Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:11 24.05.2025

EU Ambassador on Russia's night attack on Kyiv: If anyone still doubts Russia wants war to continue - read the news

1 min read

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, reported that as a result of the Russian attack on Saturday night, houses where her colleagues live were damaged.

“Another horrific missile & drone attack on Ukraine. Main target - Kyiv. Many residential building on fire, suffered a lot of damage. 15 people injured. Areas where my own colleagues live were affected,” Mathernova said on X Saturday morning.

“If anyone still doubts Russia wants war to continue - read the news,” she added.

Tags: #mathernova #attack

