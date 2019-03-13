Facts

10:26 13.03.2019

U.S. House of Reps approves law prohibiting Washington from recognizing Crimea as Russian

1 min read
The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, by a majority of votes, supported a bill that bans the United States government from recognizing Crimea as Russian territory.

Thus, 427 members of the House of Representatives, who participated in the voting, supported the bill entitled "To prohibit United States Government recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea," and only one Republican voted against it.

"It is the policy of the United States not to recognize the de jure or de facto sovereignty of the Russian Federation over Crimea, its airspace, or its territorial waters," the bill states.

In accordance with subsection (a), no Federal department or agency may take any action or extend any assistance that recognizes or implies recognition of the de jure or de facto sovereignty of the Russian Federation over Crimea, its airspace, or its territorial waters, it says.

The U.S. Senate has not yet considered the measure.

Tags: #usa #crimea
