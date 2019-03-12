SAPO asks Prosecutor General to hold MPs Skuratovsky (Radical Party), Dzenzersky (People's Front) criminally liable

The Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has sent a request to the General Prosecutor of Ukraine to support and submit to the Verkhovna Rada the request to make Serhiy Skuratovsky (Radical Party faction) and Denys Dzenzersky criminally liable.

"Under the procedural leadership of the SAPO, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine gathered enough evidence to bring the parliamentarians to criminal responsibility for presenting false information in the declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local government, according to Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the message reads.