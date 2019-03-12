Ukroboronprom should be audited by one of four globally known audit companies to build trust – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko believes that Ukroboronprom state concern should be audited by one of the four well-known foreign auditing companies.

"An audit is required so that international partners can trust it. It is desirable that one of the four world-known auditing companies should do this since the others have a lower level of trust," he told the Fakty Tyzhnia program on ICTV Channel.

Poroshenko also noted that the Ukrainian government audit service, the Accounting Chamber "and any other agencies that have the right to check" will be involved in the audit of each contract within the inspection of Ukroboronprom's work.