Facts

14:51 09.03.2019

Russia schedules expert psychiatric examination for eight captive Ukrainian sailors, lawyers claim examinations inadmissible

2 min read

The investigation department of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday, March 7, handed out orders on scheduling an expert psychiatric examination (a kind of forensic test) to two more captive Ukrainian sailors Vasyl Soroka and Viktor Bespalchenko, defending lawyer Nikolai Polozov has reported.

"Thus, in the current week, an outpatient expert psychiatric examination was scheduled for eight captive sailors. Next investigative actions are planned for another 12 prisoners of war next week," Polozov wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the lawyers made statements about the inadmissibility of such an examination of the captive prisoners, as being unforeseen by the Third Geneva Convention. It was also noted that the investigators had not provided information on sending a relevant request for obtaining information on the mental health status of the captive sailors to the competent authorities of Ukraine.

Due to the fact that the investigators have the intention to conduct an examination regardless of the position of the defense, lawyers, as before, filed petitions seeking for their presence during the examination in connection with the need to provide legal assistance to the prisoners of war (POW).

Earlier POW sailors Serhiy Tsybyzov, Roman Mokriak, Yuriy Bezyazychny, Vladyslav Kostyshyn, Volodymyr Varimez and Serhiy Chuliba received orders on scheduling an expert psychiatric examination.

As earlier reported, on November 25, 2018, Russian border guards used weapons to stop three Ukrainian naval vessels, the Yany Kapu tug and the Berdiansk and the Nikopol armored gunboats, which were traveling from Odesa to Mariupol in the Kerch Strait.

The vessels were convoyed to Kerch, and 24 Ukrainians who were on them were arrested and charged with "illegally crossing the border" and "conspiracy by a group of persons or an organized group to illegally cross the border using violence or the threat to use violence."

Late November 2018, the Ukrainians were transferred to Moscow. The court extended all the Ukrainians' arrests until April 24.

Tags: #russia #sailors #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:59 09.03.2019
SBU confirms one-year entry ban to Ukraine for Austrian journalist

SBU confirms one-year entry ban to Ukraine for Austrian journalist

14:09 09.03.2019
No one to punish Ukraine for annulment of illegal enrichment article, but Ukraine must settle issue for fight against corruption

No one to punish Ukraine for annulment of illegal enrichment article, but Ukraine must settle issue for fight against corruption

13:44 09.03.2019
Positions of Ukrainian language today stronger than ever – Poroshenko

Positions of Ukrainian language today stronger than ever – Poroshenko

12:32 09.03.2019
Strengthening of NATO presence in Black Sea region could help to deter Russia's aggression – Deputy PM

Strengthening of NATO presence in Black Sea region could help to deter Russia's aggression – Deputy PM

11:27 09.03.2019
Russia-led militants mount one attack on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia-led militants mount one attack on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas – JFO HQ

15:25 08.03.2019
High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

14:13 08.03.2019
Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine should be headed by people committed to principles of transparency, accountability and modern corporate good governance– U.S. Under Secretary of State Hale

Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine should be headed by people committed to principles of transparency, accountability and modern corporate good governance– U.S. Under Secretary of State Hale

11:23 07.03.2019
Poroshenko, Hale discuss further joint steps to counter Russia's aggressive actions in Black, Azov Seas

Poroshenko, Hale discuss further joint steps to counter Russia's aggressive actions in Black, Azov Seas

13:16 06.03.2019
Govt to announce tender to select Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO – PM

Govt to announce tender to select Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO – PM

17:09 05.03.2019
PM proposes that Naftogaz installs gas meters at houses of regional gas supplier's consumers, brings recourse actions

PM proposes that Naftogaz installs gas meters at houses of regional gas supplier's consumers, brings recourse actions

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko would not allow corrupt officials to profit at expense of budget

Positions of Ukrainian language today stronger than ever – Poroshenko

Strengthening of NATO presence in Black Sea region could help to deter Russia's aggression – Deputy PM

Investigative journalist reports about supplies to Ukroboronprom based on evidence from official investigation

Russia-led militants employ 1 attack on Ukrainian army positions on March 8 – Defense Ministry

LATEST

NABU chief predicts appearance of bogus stories against NABU due to Ukroboronprom abuse case

Poroshenko would not allow corrupt officials to profit at expense of budget

Poroshenko: Ukraine has no plans to repeat mistakes of Budapest memo, country needs high-precision missiles

Obolonsky court on March 20 to hear statements of defenders in Yanukovych high treason case

Investigative journalist reports about supplies to Ukroboronprom based on evidence from official investigation

Russia-led militants employ 1 attack on Ukrainian army positions on March 8 – Defense Ministry

Court arrests second suspect in bribing candidate for presidency Tymoshenko

New law on illegal enrichment will apply to crimes committed after new law takes effect - Sytnyk

Five WIA's amid 18 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Poroshenko: There is no political backing for corruption in Ukraine, losses from schemes in defense industry to be returned to budget

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD