TCG security subgroup agrees on introduction of ceasefire regime in Donbas from March 8 – Marchuk

The agreement on truce from midnight on March 8 has been reached at a meeting of the subgroup on security of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in the east of Ukraine (TCG) on Thursday, representative of Ukraine in the TCG Yevhen Marchuk has said.

"The most important thing is: after all, we've agreed today, and all the parties agreed that the ceasefire regime starts from midnight. But to avoid illusions, if there are guarantees from the Russian Federation and first of all the leadership of the Russian Federation of Putin or his representatives, unfortunately, there will be no hope for a great optimism. The next step depends on the Russian side," Marchuk said on the Priamy TV channel on Thursday.

Ukraine's representative clarified that he had participated in the meeting of the subgroup, which was held in the videoconference mode for 7.5 hours, where OSCE special representative for Ukraine Martin Sajdik and he participated, but there was no representative of the Russian Federation Boris Gryzlov.

To the host's clarifying question, for which period the ceasefire regime was introduced - only for March 8 or longer, he replied: "From today and with no time limits ... We wanted it to last for a long time."