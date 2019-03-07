Yulia Tymoshenko demands name of Yuriy Tymoshenko be removed from ballots

Ukrainian Batkivschyna party leader and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko has suggested that Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko bar presidential candidate Yuriy Tymoshenko from the election race.

"I am addressing the president of Ukraine openly for the first time: if you, Mr. President, have at least some honor and dignity left, respect for the post you are in, immediately remove your puppet Yuriy Volodymyrovych Tymoshenko from the presidential race and remove his name from the ballots," Yulia Tymoshenko said at a press conference on Thursday.

Yulia Tymoshenko alleges that the presidential administration is behind the nomination of Yuriy Tymoshenko for president. The Batkivschyna party leader said it is 'an undignified political strategy which destroys the dignity of the Ukrainian president." "Its purpose is for people at polling stations who are either nervous or have left their glasses at home to make a mistake and tick my namesake Yuriy Volodymyrovych Tymoshenko instead of supporting me in the presidential election," Yulia Tymoshenko said.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said on Wednesday evening that two people had been detained for trying to give Yuriy Tymoshenko, a presidential candidate, a bribe in the amount of UAH 5 million to withdraw his candidacy. The candidate himself contacted the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office several days ago after attempts were made to influence him," Lutsenko wrote on Facebook.