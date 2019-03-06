Facts

10:35 06.03.2019

JFO HQ reports 2 wounded Ukrainian servicemen, 7 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted seven attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On March 5, the Russian occupation forces violated the cease-fire seven times, using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements six times ... Two of our defenders were injured as a result of the shelling," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Militants used weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

In the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Vostok (East), Russian occupation forces opened fire from 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms, attacking the defenders of Lebedynske, Vodiane, Shyrokyne, Pisky, Avdiyivka and Krymske.

"Since Wednesday midnight, Russian-led forces haven't attacked Ukrainian positions yet," the report said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, one invader was killed and another two were wounded on Tuesday.

