NABU registers another criminal case against Ukrspecexport leaders after analyzing 3rd part of film on corruption in defense industry

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), based on the results of the analysis of the information presented in the third part of the investigation film by the team of journalistic investigations Bihus.Info on the facts of corruption in the defense industry complex, have registered another criminal proceedings.

"Preliminary legal qualification of the case falls under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine [appropriation, embezzlement of property or taking possession of it by abuse of official position, committed on a large scale or by an organized group]," the press service of the NABU said on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.