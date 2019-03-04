Groysman: Ukraine needs support of intl community, including financial

Ukraine should repay the public debt, while maintaining the dynamics of economic growth, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has stated.

The prime minister's press service reported that Groysman in an interview with Die Welt said a big public debt accumulated from 2005 to 2013 was a mistake of the past. This debt must be repaid. And at the same time it is necessary to maintain the dynamics of economic growth.

"That's why we need support of the international community in order to maintain our position and continue our reforms. What I personally would like to see is a more active position of our partners on these issues ... We need cheap and efficient financial instruments. With the help of these instruments, we will be able to be more efficient, grow faster, and become a more stable and durable partner," Groysman said.

He noted that the country is changing the management system at different levels, reforming the energy sector, infrastructure, the pension system, health care, and education.

"To facilitate doing business, in particular by foreign companies, we have implemented a larger deregulation of the system over the past three and a half years than in the past 20 years: namely, more than 700 restrictive regulatory acts were canceled," the prime minister added.

Groysman is convinced that Ukraine needs support.