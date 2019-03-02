Facts

15:13 02.03.2019

Poroshenko: Odesa will be among leaders of tourism industry in Eastern Europe

Poroshenko: Odesa will be among leaders of tourism industry in Eastern Europe

Odesa will be among the leaders of tourist routes in Eastern Europe, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko believes.

"I am sure that Odesa will be in the top of the leaders of the Eastern European tourism industry," Poroshenko said during a visit to the fair in Odesa.

The head of state noted that modern road and transport infrastructure will contribute to the development of tourism, in particular in Odesa region. He noted that the construction of the Odesa-Reni road was completed in the region, and also announced the construction of new roads.

"We are now proceeding with the construction of a number of roads that make Odesa a logistics center," Poroshenko said.

He also drew attention to the need to complete the construction of the runway at Odesa airport.

"The completion of construction of the runway at Odesa airport is an extremely ambitious task that will significantly increase the flow of tourists to our Odesa," he stressed.

