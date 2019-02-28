Law banning Russian citizens from being observers at elections in Ukraine enters into force

The law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on observation at elections in Ukraine, which bans citizens of the Russian Federation from being observers during the voting process in Ukraine, has entered into force.

The law was published in the parliament's newspaper Holos Ukrainy (The Voice of Ukraine) on February 27 and, according to its clause, shall come into effect on the day following the day of its publication.

The law amends the laws on the election of the president of Ukraine, on the elections of members of parliament of Ukraine, on local elections, which state that a person who is a citizen (subject) of a state recognized by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, as an aggressor state or an occupying state shall not be an official observer from foreign states or international organizations at elections in Ukraine.

This ban is also applicable to persons nominated or proposed by a state recognized by the Verkhovna Rada as an aggressor state or an occupying state.

Ukraine's parliament passed the amendments on February 7, 2019.