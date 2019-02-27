Facts

13:52 27.02.2019

bwin evens odds for Poroshenko, Zelensky victory in presidential race

1 min read
ElectraWorks Limited (Gibraltar), operating under the bwin sports betting brand and owned by GVC Holdings PLC, has over the past five days raised the odds on a victory by showman Volodymyr Zelensky in the upcoming Ukrainian presidential elections, for the first time evening his odds with incumbent President Petro Poroshenko.

According to bwin, Poroshenko's odds have dropped from 2 to 1 to 2.2 to 1, while Zelensky's odds have increased from 2.7 to 1 to 2.2 to 1.

The odds of Baktivschyna Party leader and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko have fallen again, according to the bookmaker, from 4 to 1 to 4.75 to 1.

