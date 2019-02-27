Facts

11:17 27.02.2019

Ukraine reports 4 WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

2 min read
Ukraine reports 4 WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

 Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 11 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over the past day, with four Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On February 26, the Russian occupation troops opened fire 11 times at the positions of our troops. At the same time, weapons banned by the Minsk agreements were used nine times. Russian-occupation troops also fired at the positions of the JFO from infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms, with four Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

In the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Vostok (East) and Sever (North), Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms, attacking the defenders of Popasna, Verkhniotoretske, Lebedynske, Novoluhanske, Khutir Vilny, Malynove, Lobacheve, and Krymske.

Nine invaders were killed in past 24 hours, intelligence reports say.

"Since Wednesday midnight, Russian-led forces have attacked Ukrainian positions twice in the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Vostok (East), using 120mm mortars and hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Vodiane, as well as small arms and sniper weapons near the village of Hnutove," the staff said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:00 26.02.2019
Ukraine reports seven attacks on its positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier KIA – JFO update

Ukraine reports seven attacks on its positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier KIA – JFO update

10:42 25.02.2019
JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

11:41 23.02.2019
Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, one WIA reported – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, one WIA reported – JFO HQ

11:45 22.02.2019
Russia-led militants mount seven attacks on Ukrainian army positions injuring three Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas over past day

Russia-led militants mount seven attacks on Ukrainian army positions injuring three Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas over past day

14:35 20.02.2019
JFO commander shows more evidence of Russian armed aggression in Donbas to U.S. delegation

JFO commander shows more evidence of Russian armed aggression in Donbas to U.S. delegation

10:10 20.02.2019
Three Ukrainian troops injured amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Three Ukrainian troops injured amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:49 19.02.2019
Four members of Ukraine's Joint Forces wounded as Russia-led forces mount 12 attacks in past day

Four members of Ukraine's Joint Forces wounded as Russia-led forces mount 12 attacks in past day

12:58 16.02.2019
JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas over past day

JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas over past day

10:47 15.02.2019
JFO HQ reports 3 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports 3 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

10:14 14.02.2019
Russia-led occupation forces violate cease-fire 10 times in Donbas, one WIA – JFO HQ

Russia-led occupation forces violate cease-fire 10 times in Donbas, one WIA – JFO HQ

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko promises new bill on punishment for illicit enrichment as soon as Constitutional Court publishes its decision

State Bureau of Investigations summons MP Dubil for questioning on Thursday on voters bribing case – Lutsenko

It is necessary to grant autonomy to Crimean Tatars already now - MEP Harms

bwin evens odds for Poroshenko, Zelensky victory in presidential race

Kazka band also refuses to participate in Eurovision 2019

LATEST

Poroshenko promises new bill on punishment for illicit enrichment as soon as Constitutional Court publishes its decision

State Bureau of Investigations summons MP Dubil for questioning on Thursday on voters bribing case – Lutsenko

It is necessary to grant autonomy to Crimean Tatars already now - MEP Harms

bwin evens odds for Poroshenko, Zelensky victory in presidential race

Kazka band also refuses to participate in Eurovision 2019

NABU detectives launch pretrial investigation on facts presented by journalists about corruption in defense industry

Ukraine seeks to create intl. platform for Crimea de-occupation – MFA

Constitutional Court rules unconstitutional article of Criminal Code of Ukraine on illicit enrichment

U.S. to support Ukraine regardless of election results – Volker

Russia must return POWs, fulfill Minsk accords – Volker

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD