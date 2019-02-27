Ukraine reports 4 WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 11 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over the past day, with four Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On February 26, the Russian occupation troops opened fire 11 times at the positions of our troops. At the same time, weapons banned by the Minsk agreements were used nine times. Russian-occupation troops also fired at the positions of the JFO from infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms, with four Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

In the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Vostok (East) and Sever (North), Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms, attacking the defenders of Popasna, Verkhniotoretske, Lebedynske, Novoluhanske, Khutir Vilny, Malynove, Lobacheve, and Krymske.

Nine invaders were killed in past 24 hours, intelligence reports say.

"Since Wednesday midnight, Russian-led forces have attacked Ukrainian positions twice in the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Vostok (East), using 120mm mortars and hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Vodiane, as well as small arms and sniper weapons near the village of Hnutove," the staff said.