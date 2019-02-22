Facts

17:09 22.02.2019

"Occupied Crimea" Forum to be held in Brussels and Washington, D.C. – Information Policy Ministry

The fifth International Forum "Occupied Crimea: Five Years of Resistance," which is to begin in Kyiv on February 26-27, will continue its work in March in Brussels, Belgium, and Washington, D.C, the United States, Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Information Policy Emine Dzhaparova has said.

"The events of this forum will continue on March 5 at the European Parliament in Brussels and in Washington, D.C., (the United States)," Dzhaparova said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

The event in Washington, D.C., will be held on March 19, according to preliminary agreements, she said.

"We expect high representation. Currently, U.S. Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo's participation in this event is being worked out," she said.

She earlier announced that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker would take part in the International Forum "Occupied Crimea: Five Years of Resistance" in Kyiv on February 26-27.

