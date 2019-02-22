Facts

17:06 22.02.2019

bwin, Favorit Sport say Zelensky closing in on Poroshenko as betting favorite in presidential race

 ElectraWorks Limited (Gibraltar), operating under the bwin sports betting brand and owned by LSE-listed GVC Holdings PLC, has increased in the past week the odds of showman Volodymyr Zelensky's victory in the upcoming presidential elections to 2.7 to 1 (from 3 to 1).

According to bwin, the odds of a victory by incumbent President Petro Poroshenko have dropped from 2 to 1 (from 1.95 to 1), although Poroshenko remains the odds on favorite.

The odds Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko will win have dropped over the week to 4 to 1 (from 3.75 to 1).

The same dynamic is reflected in odds of the Ukrainian sports betting company Favorit Sport (according to license issued by the Finance Ministry to the enterprise Ukrayinska Natsionalna Lotereya, 100% owned by foreign investments). Last week the odds of victory for Tymoshenko and Zelensky were even, at 4.5 to 1, but now they are 5 to 1 and 3 to 1, respectively.

Favorit Sport estimates Poroshenko's odds to be elected for the second term higher than bwin, although his odds worsened last week to 1.6 to 1 (from 1.45 to 1).

According to the sports betting services' odds, Civil Position Party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko is in fourth place. Favorit Sport has the odds of him winning are 25 to 1, compared to 21 to 1, according to bwin.

They are followed by Andriy Sadovy, Yuriy Boiko and Oleh Liashko with 51 to 1, according to bwin. Bets on the rest of the presidential candidates in Ukraine are accepted with a coefficient of 301 to 1 and higher.

