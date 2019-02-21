Facts

01:20 21.02.2019

CEC already registers almost 350 international observers for presidential elections in Ukraine

1 min read
CEC already registers almost 350 international observers for presidential elections in Ukraine

 The Central Election Commission (CEC) on Wednesday held a regular meeting to register another 41 official observers for presidential elections in Ukraine, which will be held on March 31, 2019, bringing the total number of registered observers from international organizations and foreign countries to 348 people.

In particular, 12 of the registered official observers represent the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, and another 29 are from the charitable foundation "International Human Rights Commission," the CEC said on Wednesday.

"Thus, as of February 20, 2019, the Commission registered 348 official observers from international organizations and foreign countries for the next presidential elections in Ukraine on March 31, 2019," the CEC summed up.

Tags: #cec #elections #observers
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

01:16 21.02.2019
Danyliuk, Abromavicius discuss importance of cooperation with IMF, issue of PrivatBank with Zelensky

Danyliuk, Abromavicius discuss importance of cooperation with IMF, issue of PrivatBank with Zelensky

12:51 20.02.2019
Zelensky leads presidential race - Razumkov Center poll

Zelensky leads presidential race - Razumkov Center poll

17:32 19.02.2019
Tymoshenko accuses Poroshenko of attempt to bribe 6 mln voters ahead of presidential election

Tymoshenko accuses Poroshenko of attempt to bribe 6 mln voters ahead of presidential election

14:32 18.02.2019
SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

13:44 18.02.2019
Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

13:14 18.02.2019
Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

13:12 18.02.2019
Fifty observers from Canada arrive in Ukraine before presidential elections – Freeland

Fifty observers from Canada arrive in Ukraine before presidential elections – Freeland

15:52 16.02.2019
Ukraine's election race top issue of Munich meetings – Klitschko

Ukraine's election race top issue of Munich meetings – Klitschko

17:44 15.02.2019
UAH 10 mln on average spent every day from Poroshenko's election fund — Hryniv

UAH 10 mln on average spent every day from Poroshenko's election fund — Hryniv

17:08 15.02.2019
Presidential candidate Poroshenko opens election HQ in Kyiv

Presidential candidate Poroshenko opens election HQ in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia-occupied Donbas recognized as most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines – Poroshenko

Poroshenko suggests sending UN technical assessment mission to Donbas to prepare for introduction of peacekeepers

PGO announces opening treason case involving damage to Ukraine's military defense capability

Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

LATEST

Russia-occupied Donbas recognized as most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines – Poroshenko

Poroshenko suggests sending UN technical assessment mission to Donbas to prepare for introduction of peacekeepers

Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

More than quarter of Donbas industrial potential illegally moved to Russia - Poroshenko at UNGA

Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

PGO announces opening treason case involving damage to Ukraine's military defense capability

Tusk awarded title of Honoris Causa Doctor of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv

U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

JFO commander shows more evidence of Russian armed aggression in Donbas to U.S. delegation

Ukraine commemorates Heavenly Hundred Heroes on Feb 20

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD