CEC already registers almost 350 international observers for presidential elections in Ukraine

The Central Election Commission (CEC) on Wednesday held a regular meeting to register another 41 official observers for presidential elections in Ukraine, which will be held on March 31, 2019, bringing the total number of registered observers from international organizations and foreign countries to 348 people.

In particular, 12 of the registered official observers represent the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, and another 29 are from the charitable foundation "International Human Rights Commission," the CEC said on Wednesday.

"Thus, as of February 20, 2019, the Commission registered 348 official observers from international organizations and foreign countries for the next presidential elections in Ukraine on March 31, 2019," the CEC summed up.