09:49 19.02.2019

Four members of Ukraine's Joint Forces wounded as Russia-led forces mount 12 attacks in past day

Four members of Ukraine's Joint Forces were wounded in action as Russia-led forces mounted 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, in the past day.

"The Russian occupying forces violated the ceasefire 12 times, in 10 of them they used 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, having fired 117 shells and mines. The enemy also opened fire from anti-tank missile systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms to attack Ukrainian strongholds... Four members of the Joint Forces were wounded in action," the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) press center said on Facebook in a morning update on Tuesday, February 19.

Russia-led forces used proscribed weapons.

"The enemy attacked our positions in the Skhid (East) sector six times, using 122mm artillery systems, anti-tank missile systems and large-caliber machine guns near the village of Lebedynske. 122mm artillery systems, 120mm mortars and anti-tank grenade launchers were used near the village of Vodiane, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers were used near the village Opytne," it said. "Grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms were used near the village of Pavlopil and small arms near the town of Maryinka."

Russia's hybrid military forces used various types of weapons to attack Ukrainian positions in the Pivnich (North sector) near the villages of Katerynivka, Novotoshkivske, Travneve, and Krymske.

"The enemy has mounted three attacks since Tuesday morning," the JFO press center said. In particular, the villages of Hnutove and Katerynivka came under fire.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, nine members of illegal armed formations in Donbas were eliminated and another one was captured by the Ukrainian army.

