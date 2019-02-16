Facts

18:16 16.02.2019

Odesa hosts conference on preparation of Sea Breeze 2019 drills

2 min read
Odesa hosts conference on preparation of Sea Breeze 2019 drills

The conference on the plans of the Ukrainian-American exercises "Sea Breeze-2019" was held in Odesa over the week, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"This year, Sea Breeze 2019 will traditionally provide for the implementation of NATO standards at sea, land, air and under water. Events will take place in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions and in the north-western part of the Black Sea," it says.

Artillery firing is planned in the naval component. There are also many military exercises, the essence of which is not disclosed, since the "free play" mode remains relevant, in which sudden tasks will come from the multinational training headquarters.

It says that the development of the river element will be an innovation of current exercises. "According to the legend, hostile elements will try to block access to the sea from the largest waterway of Europe - the Danube River. The ship-boat staff of the Sea Guard will receive the tasks of providing escort to civilian transport vessels along the river and their free passage through the mouth of the Danube to the Black Sea. This training element will exclusively involve the forces of the State Border Service, in particular, the Marine Guard," the press service said.

Sea Breeze 2019 exercises will be held in early July 2019.

