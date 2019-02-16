Facts

12:58 16.02.2019

JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas over past day

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted nine attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA) and another two as wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On February 15, the Russian occupation forces violated the cease-fire regime nine times, including six times with the use of arms prohibited by the Minsk agreements. In general, the enemy fired 48 mines of 120 and 82 mm caliber at our troops ... One Ukrainian soldier was killed and another two were wounded as a result of hostilities," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

What is more, the militants applied weapons banned by the Minsk agreements.

"In the action lane of the operational-tactical grouping Pivnich (North), Russian occupation forces opened aimed fire from anti-tank missile systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms to attack the defenders of Maryinka, Kamianka and Pavlopil," it said.

Novo-Oleksandrivka, Nyzhnie, Khutir Vilny, Zolote-1 and Popasna were also shelled by Russian militants.

"Since Saturday midnight, Russian-led forces haven't attacked Ukrainian positions yet," the JFO staff said.

According to intelligence reports, seven enemy troops were killed and another six were wounded.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #jfo #donbass
