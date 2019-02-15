Facts

12:49 15.02.2019

PGO gives SAPO statement on Tymoshenko's crimes for resolution

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has given a statement to the Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) about criminal acts committed by Verkhovna Rada deputy and Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko for review and resolution.

The PGO said on Friday on Facebook that Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko received a statement about crimes committed by Tymoshenko under Part 3 of Article 368-2 (Illegal enrichment) and Article 366-1 (declaration of incorrect information) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

The PGO said according to legislation, investigation of the alleged violations is the prerogative of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"The law prohibits entrusting pretrial criminal investigation suspected by the NABU with any other body (Part 4, Article 36 of Ukraine's Criminal Procedure Code) ... Taking this into account, the PGO has decided to forward the statement of alleged criminal acts to SAPO for organizing a review of the charges and making a decision pursuant to Ukraine's Criminal Procedure Code," the PGO said.

