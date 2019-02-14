Facts

16:51 14.02.2019

Klimkin about Russian election observers in Ukraine: Martians have better chances

1 min read
Klimkin about Russian election observers in Ukraine: Martians have better chances

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin reiterates the impossibility of the participation of Russian observers in the presidential elections in Ukraine.

"Somebody cannot calm down in relation to the Russian observers at the presidential elections in Ukraine. Martians have more chances to observe the Ukrainian elections. Though, if they manage to go through all the procedures and join the OSCE ... But they will definitely better observe its fundamental principles," wrote Klimkin on Twitter on Thursday.

As reported, earlier Klimkin stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine would not register official observers from the Russian Federation at the Ukrainian presidential elections and sent a corresponding message to the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). Later, he stressed that Ukraine is ready to accept any number of international election observers from any countries, but not from the Russian Federation, and suggested "putting an end to all discussions."

Tags: #klimkin #elections
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

18:04 13.02.2019
Poroshenko remains leader of presidential race according to bookmakers bwin and Favorit Sport

Poroshenko remains leader of presidential race according to bookmakers bwin and Favorit Sport

11:04 13.02.2019
Klimkin to visit Poland on Feb 13-14

Klimkin to visit Poland on Feb 13-14

17:58 11.02.2019
ODIHR to invite all member states, including Russia, to send their STOs to Ukraine

ODIHR to invite all member states, including Russia, to send their STOs to Ukraine

15:53 09.02.2019
Parubiy signs law banning Russians from being elections observers in Ukraine, sends it to president for signing

Parubiy signs law banning Russians from being elections observers in Ukraine, sends it to president for signing

12:38 09.02.2019
OSCE chairperson-in-office suggests Ukraine allow Russian observers to monitor presidential elections

OSCE chairperson-in-office suggests Ukraine allow Russian observers to monitor presidential elections

12:02 09.02.2019
Maximum number of international observers to monitor Ukrainian elections excluding Russians — Klimkin

Maximum number of international observers to monitor Ukrainian elections excluding Russians — Klimkin

16:01 08.02.2019
A total of 44 presidential candidates registered in Ukraine

A total of 44 presidential candidates registered in Ukraine

14:10 08.02.2019
Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

09:36 08.02.2019
Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko, Sadovy, Bondar, Shevchenko sign memo on fight against election fraud

Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko, Sadovy, Bondar, Shevchenko sign memo on fight against election fraud

09:19 08.02.2019
Kyiv's refusal to accredit Russian observers for elections contravenes Ukraine's OSCE commitments - ODIHR head

Kyiv's refusal to accredit Russian observers for elections contravenes Ukraine's OSCE commitments - ODIHR head

AD

HOT NEWS

New Ukrainian weapons, equipment incorporate NATO standards – Turchynov

Klimkin about Russian election observers in Ukraine: Martians have better chances

General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces plans to complete structural reforms by end of 2019

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Russia again could cause crisis with gas supplies to Europe over delaying talks on gas transit via Ukraine's GTS – Naftogaz CEO

LATEST

New Ukrainian weapons, equipment incorporate NATO standards – Turchynov

Court overturns measures on Suprun case

NATO will significantly increase its naval presence in Black Sea – Poltorak

Russian security forces search Crimean Tatars' houses, detain three people

Britain to continue supporting Ukraine, encourage all allies to do this - Secretary of Defense Williamson

Investigation into case of ex-head of Ukrkosmos completed – SAPO

General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces plans to complete structural reforms by end of 2019

Russia-led occupation forces violate cease-fire 10 times in Donbas, one WIA – JFO HQ

Kherson watermelons close to becoming registered geographical indication

MP Nayyem announces establishment of new socio-political initiative

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD