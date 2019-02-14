Klimkin about Russian election observers in Ukraine: Martians have better chances

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin reiterates the impossibility of the participation of Russian observers in the presidential elections in Ukraine.

"Somebody cannot calm down in relation to the Russian observers at the presidential elections in Ukraine. Martians have more chances to observe the Ukrainian elections. Though, if they manage to go through all the procedures and join the OSCE ... But they will definitely better observe its fundamental principles," wrote Klimkin on Twitter on Thursday.

As reported, earlier Klimkin stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine would not register official observers from the Russian Federation at the Ukrainian presidential elections and sent a corresponding message to the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). Later, he stressed that Ukraine is ready to accept any number of international election observers from any countries, but not from the Russian Federation, and suggested "putting an end to all discussions."