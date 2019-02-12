Facts

09:38 12.02.2019

Poroshenko says he will sign next week constitution changes on strategic course toward EU, NATO

2 min read
Poroshenko says he will sign next week constitution changes on strategic course toward EU, NATO

 President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko promises next week to sign the law on changes in the Constitution of Ukraine on the strategic course in the European Union and NATO.

"Next week, I will sign the changes to the Constitution. I hope it will be in parliament, in public," Poroshenko said, speaking at the annual investment conference Dragon Capital in Kyiv on Tuesday.

On Thursday, February 7, the Verkhovna Rada approved on the whole the changes initiated by the president to the Constitution of Ukraine regarding the country's course toward EU and NATO membership (Bill No. 9037).

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy signed the law on the same day.

According to the constitutional amendments, the powers of the Verkhovna Rada will include "the implementation of the strategic course of the state to acquire Ukraine's full membership of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization."

The president of Ukraine shall be the guarantor of the implementation of the strategic course of the state toward its membership of the EU and NATO. And the Cabinet of Ministers, in turn, will have to ensure the implementation of the strategic course toward Ukraine's membership of those organizations.

At the same time, the preamble of the Constitution of Ukraine will say that the Verkhovna Rada has confirmed "the European identity of the Ukrainian people and the irreversibility of the European and Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine."

In addition, the clause that "the use of existing military bases on the territory of Ukraine for the temporary stay of foreign military formations is possible on lease terms in the manner determined by international treaties of Ukraine ratified by the Verkhovna Rada" is excluded from the transitional provisions of the Constitution.

The law amending the Constitution will enter into force on the day after its publication.

Tags: #nato #eu #poroshenko #constitution
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

18:04 13.02.2019
Poroshenko remains leader of presidential race according to bookmakers bwin and Favorit Sport

Poroshenko remains leader of presidential race according to bookmakers bwin and Favorit Sport

10:54 13.02.2019
Poltorak to visit NATO Headquarters Feb 13-14

Poltorak to visit NATO Headquarters Feb 13-14

18:36 12.02.2019
Poroshenko: We need efficient models to raise Ukraine's maritime transit status

Poroshenko: We need efficient models to raise Ukraine's maritime transit status

13:59 12.02.2019
Ukraine's finance ministry counts on attracting second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid late March or early April

Ukraine's finance ministry counts on attracting second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid late March or early April

13:02 12.02.2019
Poroshenko orders funds from customs clearance of cars with European number plates to be used to index pensions

Poroshenko orders funds from customs clearance of cars with European number plates to be used to index pensions

11:00 12.02.2019
Poroshenko identifies key areas of state support in medium term perspective

Poroshenko identifies key areas of state support in medium term perspective

12:15 11.02.2019
More than 100 T-64 tanks modernized by Kharkiv armor plant – Poroshenko

More than 100 T-64 tanks modernized by Kharkiv armor plant – Poroshenko

09:54 11.02.2019
UAH 1,500 in government payoffs on average to be paid to households as part of monetization of subsidies – Poroshenko

UAH 1,500 in government payoffs on average to be paid to households as part of monetization of subsidies – Poroshenko

09:33 11.02.2019
Only membership of NATO, EU may guarantee Ukraine its security, independence, welfare – Poroshenko

Only membership of NATO, EU may guarantee Ukraine its security, independence, welfare – Poroshenko

15:59 09.02.2019
UAH 1,500 in government payoffs on average to be paid to households as part of monetization of subsidies — Poroshenko

UAH 1,500 in government payoffs on average to be paid to households as part of monetization of subsidies — Poroshenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Russia again could cause crisis with gas supplies to Europe over delaying talks on gas transit via Ukraine's GTS – Naftogaz CEO

Poroshenko says he will sign next week constitution changes on strategic course toward EU, NATO

ODIHR to invite all member states, including Russia, to send their STOs to Ukraine

Head of Kherson Regional Council Manher notified of suspicion in organization of Handziuk murder – Lutsenko

LATEST

Kherson watermelons close to becoming registered geographical indication

MP Nayyem announces establishment of new socio-political initiative

Vilkul posts bail for policeman arrested for beating civil activists near police station in Kyiv on Feb 9

NABU summons fugitive MP Onyshchenko to receive 'gas case' indictment

Norwegian delegation gets familiar with work of renovated Stanytsia Luhanska in JFO zone

Klimkin to visit Poland on Feb 13-14

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Vilkul calls to discontinue “blockage of Donbas”

Moscow City Court upholds extension of arrests of 4 more Ukrainian sailors

Russia again could cause crisis with gas supplies to Europe over delaying talks on gas transit via Ukraine's GTS – Naftogaz CEO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD