Facts

18:09 06.02.2019

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

1 min read
Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

Ukraine's State Border Guard's naval forces in cooperation with Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the Joint Force Operation have conducted training exercises in the Sea of Azov. The aim of the exercises was to repel a mock enemy attack from the sea.

According to the press service of Ukraine's State Border Service on Wednesday, the drills involved an intruder vessel, which ignored the requests and legal requirements of Coast Guard ship and Naval Forces ships and carried out dangerous maneuvers at high speed, trying to approach the shore for a possible landing.

No landing of sabotage group was allowed.

JFO Commander Serhiy Nayev noted a high level of training and coordination.

"Such exercises allow us to hone our professional skills, additionally check the coherence of all interacting forces and be always ready to respond to developments in our area of responsibility," Donbas Coast Guard ship Captain Hlushak said following the drills.

Tags: #sea_of_azov
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

17:50 31.01.2019
Volker likes idea of placing observers in Azov Sea region at Ukraine's invitation

Volker likes idea of placing observers in Azov Sea region at Ukraine's invitation

18:20 28.01.2019
Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

10:55 28.01.2019
Three Ukrainian sailors wounded in Kerch Strait incident discharged from hospital, transferred to Lefortovo jail

Three Ukrainian sailors wounded in Kerch Strait incident discharged from hospital, transferred to Lefortovo jail

18:06 25.01.2019
EU mission to evaluate possible joint use of infrastructure projects in Azov Sea region to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 27

EU mission to evaluate possible joint use of infrastructure projects in Azov Sea region to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 27

17:43 24.01.2019
Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

13:47 24.01.2019
PACE calls on Russia to release POW Ukrainian seamen, ensure free passage through Kerch Strait

PACE calls on Russia to release POW Ukrainian seamen, ensure free passage through Kerch Strait

17:24 19.01.2019
Ukraine, Germany agree on meeting of experts to discuss monitoring mission in Kerch Strait – FMs

Ukraine, Germany agree on meeting of experts to discuss monitoring mission in Kerch Strait – FMs

15:10 18.01.2019
Kyiv is for creation of int'l mission in Kerch Strait if Russia doesn't manipulate it - Klimkin

Kyiv is for creation of int'l mission in Kerch Strait if Russia doesn't manipulate it - Klimkin

13:33 18.01.2019
Germany, France could contribute to guarantees of free navigation in Kerch Strait - Maas

Germany, France could contribute to guarantees of free navigation in Kerch Strait - Maas

16:13 27.12.2018
Anti-assault defense unit stationed along Sea of Azov coast – JFO commander

Anti-assault defense unit stationed along Sea of Azov coast – JFO commander

AD

HOT NEWS

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

NACP launches Corrupt Officials Register

'Wall' project 30% complete – State border service

Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

LATEST

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

List of election observers from OSCE/ODIHR EOM still under approval at Ukrainian FM, two Russians on the list

Information Policy Ministry says Russia misusing YouTube tools

NACP launches Corrupt Officials Register

Cabinet terminates agreement with Russia on exchange of legal information

Ukraine withdraws from CIS coordination bodies

'Wall' project 30% complete – State border service

JFO HQ reports 1 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Klimkin on situation with INF Treaty: We must use everything to protect ourselves

Russia undiscloses true state of health of political prisoner Bekirov, violates his rights – Denisova

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD