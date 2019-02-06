Facts

14:50 06.02.2019

NACP launches Corrupt Officials Register

1 min read
NACP launches Corrupt Officials Register

 The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has launched the state register of individuals who have committed corruption or corruption-related crimes, the agency said on its website.

"The National Agency has created and opened access to the Register of Corrupt Officials," it said.

The register contains information about persons who are brought to criminal, administrative, disciplinary or civil liability for committing corruption or corruption-related offenses, as well as legal entities to which criminal law measures have been taken for such offenses.

Using the register through the NACP website, a registered user can receive a statement regarding himself or herself on the basis of personal data indicated in his or her electronic digital signature (EDS).

A statement for legal entities is formed on the basis of the data specified in the EDS of a legal entity by searching the Registry by the name of a legal entity, a code in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and NGOs, and by an identification code for non-residents.

Access to the register is free of charge, the NACP said. It also provides an option of getting "a free statement as a self-service for legal entities participating in public procurements."

Tags: #nacp #register #corruption
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

13:13 17.10.2018
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Madison to discuss fight against corruption in Kyiv – U.S. State Dept.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Madison to discuss fight against corruption in Kyiv – U.S. State Dept.

17:53 25.09.2018
Launch of automatic info exchange between court ruling registry and Justice Ministry database tentatively planned for Nov 15

Launch of automatic info exchange between court ruling registry and Justice Ministry database tentatively planned for Nov 15

12:37 28.08.2018
NACP sends 84 administrative reports to court after analyzing reports of political parties for Q1 2018

NACP sends 84 administrative reports to court after analyzing reports of political parties for Q1 2018

17:34 23.08.2018
NACP doesn't reveal any violations in e-declarations of Kyrylenko, Kistion, Avakov, Poltorak, Stets, Chernysh and Turchynov

NACP doesn't reveal any violations in e-declarations of Kyrylenko, Kistion, Avakov, Poltorak, Stets, Chernysh and Turchynov

18:52 21.08.2018
More than 30 people hiding from NABU abroad, half of them in Russian Federation, three more in occupied territories

More than 30 people hiding from NABU abroad, half of them in Russian Federation, three more in occupied territories

09:53 13.08.2018
EU: legislation on anti-corruption court is an important step in fight against corruption in Ukraine

EU: legislation on anti-corruption court is an important step in fight against corruption in Ukraine

15:40 11.08.2018
NACP completes verification of e-declarations of Prosecutor General Lutsenko, three ministers

NACP completes verification of e-declarations of Prosecutor General Lutsenko, three ministers

15:58 12.07.2018
Govt. corruption, war in Donbas, high prices are most important problems in Ukraine – GfK Ukraine survey

Govt. corruption, war in Donbas, high prices are most important problems in Ukraine – GfK Ukraine survey

17:35 03.07.2018
Cabinet proposes from three to seven years in jail for smuggling on a large scale – draft bill

Cabinet proposes from three to seven years in jail for smuggling on a large scale – draft bill

00:59 23.05.2018
Anti-corruption efforts in football will only make it stronger - Kholodnytsky

Anti-corruption efforts in football will only make it stronger - Kholodnytsky

AD

HOT NEWS

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

NACP launches Corrupt Officials Register

'Wall' project 30% complete – State border service

Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

LATEST

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

List of election observers from OSCE/ODIHR EOM still under approval at Ukrainian FM, two Russians on the list

Information Policy Ministry says Russia misusing YouTube tools

Cabinet terminates agreement with Russia on exchange of legal information

Ukraine withdraws from CIS coordination bodies

'Wall' project 30% complete – State border service

JFO HQ reports 1 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Klimkin on situation with INF Treaty: We must use everything to protect ourselves

Russia undiscloses true state of health of political prisoner Bekirov, violates his rights – Denisova

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD