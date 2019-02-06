JFO HQ reports 1 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 12 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On February 5, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime 12 times, including five times with the use of arms prohibited by the Minsk agreements ... As a result of the criminal shelling by the Russian occupation forces, one JFO soldier was injured," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Russian occupation forces opened fire from 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms, attacking the defenders of the villages of Opytne, Pisky, Hnutove, Novomykhailivka, Khutir Vilny, Troyitske, Katerynivka, and Krymske.

Four invaders were killed in action and another 11 were injured, intelligence reports say. Ukrainian troops destroyed an enemy sport utility vehicle and an armored combat vehicle.