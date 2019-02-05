Rada fails to support bill for creating support centers at military conscription centers

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has failed to support a bill providing for equipment and social support at military conscription centers.

Bill No. 9285 on introducting changes to several legislative acts in connection with the creation of territorial centers equipped for providing support failed to garner the 226 votes necessary for passage at parliament's plenary session on Tuesday.

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy floored the bill several times, before calling a recess. Deputies also failed to approve the Rada's agenda for this week's plenary sessions.

Parubiy said failure to approve the weekly agenda would mean only draft resolutions and bills in their second reading would be considered.

Meanwhile, deputies from the Radical Party continued blocking the rostrum in the session hall.