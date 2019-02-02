Facts

14:57 02.02.2019

CEC decides not to register Symonenko, Solovyev as presidential candidates

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine has decided not to register leader of the Communist Party of Ukraine Petro Symonenko and Leader of Rozumna Syla party Oleksandr Solovyev as candidates for the post of President of Ukraine to be held on March 31.

The CEC was made the decision at a meeting on Saturday.

The commission established that Symonenko was nominated as a presidential candidate from the party which charter, which name and symbols did not meet the requirements of the Law of Ukraine on the condemnation of the communist and national-socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes in Ukraine and the prohibition of the propaganda of their symbols.

In addition, the CEC drew attention to the fact that the candidate's questionnaire provided by Symonenko does not contain information about his place of residence on the territory of Ukraine during the past 10 years prior to the election day.

As for Solovyev, the CEC has established the non-compliance of the questionnaire filed by him, the form of the questionnaire of the candidate for the post of President of Ukraine, established by a resolution of the commission.

In addition, it has been established that there are provisions in the pre-election program of Solovyev aimed at violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

As reported, Symonenko filed documents to register as presidential candidate as a nominee from the Communist Party of Ukraine.

On January 3, 2019, at its congress, the Communist Party of Ukraine nominated the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party, Symonenko, as a candidate for the presidency of Ukraine.

The activities of the Communist Party of Ukraine have been banned in Ukraine by a court decision since December 16, 2015.

On January 21, Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko told Interfax-Ukraine that parties which activities fall under the law of de-communization do not have the right to nominate their presidential candidates, and in this case registration is only possible in the format of self-nomination.

Tags: #cec #symonenko
Interfax-Ukraine
