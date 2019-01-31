Facts

00:18 31.01.2019

France's third helicopter for aviation security system arrives in Ukraine – Avakov

Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov has announced the arrival of a third helicopter for the ministry's aviation security system, it will be used by Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

"Helicopter 53 is the third H-225 Super Puma copter for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine from France for the aviation security system. In extremely difficult weather conditions — rain, fog, low clouds, limited visibility — our pilot successfully landed it in Nizhyn," Avakov wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

As reported, Avakov told Interfax-Ukraine in an interview late in December 2018 that Ukraine would receive 55 Airbus Helicopters within three years. Of them, 21 heavy H 225 Super Puma helicopters will be used by the State Emergency Service and the National Guard.

The first two helicopters have already arrived, one of them has been transferred to the National Guard, the other one to the State Emergency Service.

Interfax-Ukraine
