02:53 30.01.2019

Georgian expecting delegation from Patriarchate of Constantinople to discuss Ukrainian church's autocephaly

A delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople will pay a visit to Georgia to discuss the Ukrainian church's autocephaly on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Emmanuel of France is heading the delegation, Archpriest Andria Dzhagmaidze, the head of the press center for the Georgian Patriarchate, told reporters on Tuesday.

Members of the delegation will meet with Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II of All Georgia and discuss the Ukrainian church's autocephaly at the meeting, he said.

"Constantinople itself initiated the meeting," he said, adding that he does not think that this visit would drastically change the stance of the Georgian Orthodox Church.

Last week, Archpriest Andria Dzhagmaidze said that the Georgian Patriarchate believes that pressure certain local politicians and non-governmental organizations exert on it regarding the recognition of the new Ukrainian church is inadmissible.

