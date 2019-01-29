Facts

10:04 29.01.2019

Musician Vakarchuk says he doesn't plan to back any Ukrainian presidential candidate

2 min read
Musician Vakarchuk says he doesn't plan to back any Ukrainian presidential candidate

Famous Ukrainian musician and public figure Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, who does not plan to run for president of Ukraine, says he has no plans to support any presidential candidate.

"I have no plans to back any presidential candidate. What counts most for me, as a person who declares his wish to see real change in Ukraine, is not surnames. It is ideas that matter. But the main thing is their implementation. I think that it is necessary to assess good and bad deeds rather than good and bad people," Vakarchuk told Serhiy Rakhmanin's "Playing Classics" program aired on the ZIK TV channel.

Vakarchuk ruled out any possibility that he "can even start talking about support or non-support [of any Ukrainian presidential candidates] for the sake of some treats, some personal ambitions or dividends."

During the ongoing presidential campaign, all candidates will have a chance to show their worth to all of the voters, he said.

Vakarchuk said that he communicates with different politicians and government officials, including President Petro Poroshenko.

"My wish to see real change in the country takes up 90% of our conversations. For instance, when the first discussions on the Anti-Corruption Court even began, when it was not yet a requirement of the IMF [International Monetary Fund], and when there was no international pressure, a large group of people, activists, representatives of the civil sector, including myself, were thinking about how to bring an agency like the Anti-Corruption Court into existence," he said.

Tags: #elections #vakarchuk
AD

MORE ABOUT

Russia to try to use cyberattacks to meddle in elections in Ukraine - U.S. DNI

Avakov hopes Rada can strengthen election legislation, responsibility for election-related infractions

Voting for citizens abroad to be punished by prison term – Avakov at Interior Ministry's panel

Vakarchuk says he is not going to run for president of Ukraine in 2019

Only five candidates for presidency in Ukraine open election funds – Voters Committee

Biletsky has no intention to participate in presidential elections, will lead National Corps to parliament

SBU exposes more than 300 accounts meant for pro-Russian advertising during presidential campaign in Ukraine

Poroshenko, Merkel in Davos discuss cybersecurity for Ukraine's upcoming presidential elections

IDPs, residents of occupied Donbas have opportunity to vote in presidential elections

Russian meddling in Ukrainian elections will not result in quick sanctions from the West – expert

LATEST

Poroshenko names five strategic priorities to boost Ukrainian economy

Poroshenko: Ukraine to apply for EU membership in 2024

Ukraine, France agree on financial support for project to supply drinking water to Mariupol

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times on Jan 28

Poroshenko: History of young Ukrainian state made near Kruty

Volker and Ukraine's envoy to UN discuss Donbas situation – Ukrainian mission

Poroshenko signs law on changing subordination of religious organizations

Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

Nord fishing vessel's captain Horbenko goes missing, his lawyer says

Ukrainian FM confirms refusal to register Russian election observers

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD