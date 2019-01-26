Facts

17:41 26.01.2019

Reference to Roxelana's Russian origin removed from label near her tomb in Istanbul at Ukraine's request

1 min read
Reference to Roxelana's Russian origin removed from label near her tomb in Istanbul at Ukraine's request

The mention of the Russian origin of Sultan Suleiman I's wife Roxelana (c. 1502-1558) has been removed from the visitor panel near her tomb at the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul at the request of the Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey.

"We are gradually restoring the historical truth: at the request of our embassy, the Turkish side has removed the text of the inscription about the supposedly Russian origin of Sultan Suleiman the First's wife Roxelana near her tomb at the Suleymaniye Mosque," the embassy said on Facebook.

Although her real name and exact place of birth are unknown, historians are not questioning the Ukrainian origin of Roxelana who was initially the concubine and later wife of Sultan Suleiman I and named Hurrem after converting to Islam. She was the mother of Sultan Selim II.

Tags: #russia #turkey #ukraine
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

SBU to release information soon about criminal activities of Russia's PMC Wagner in Sudan

U.S. Senate submits resolution on strengthening defense assistance to Ukraine

Denisova demands Russia send wounded Ukrainian POWs to neutral country for medical treatment — statement for EU diplomats

Russian meddling in Ukrainian elections will not result in quick sanctions from the West – expert

Boiko becomes 13th candidate for presidency of Ukraine

Two of 3 Ukrainian sailors injured in Kerch Strait recover, can be transferred to Lefortovo prison - Moscow ombudsman

Ukraine, Germany agree on meeting of experts to discuss monitoring mission in Kerch Strait – FMs

Some 49 agreements with Russia cease to exist, 50 more under review – Klimkin

Klimkin: We, in fact, don't have diplomatic relations with Russia

Baltic States, Poland in favor of "Azov package" of sanctions on Russia – Estonian Foreign Minister

LATEST

Servicemen from 72nd Chornykh Zaporozhtsiv brigade will be trained under NATO standards

Patriot party nominates its candidate for presidency in Ukraine

Only five candidates for presidency in Ukraine open election funds – Voters Committee

SBU detains Kharkiv citizen fighting on side of LPR/DPR

Biletsky has no intention to participate in presidential elections, will lead National Corps to parliament

Court in Russia-occupied Crimea refuses to parole Ukrainian activist Balukh – media

Russia-NATO Council participants discuss Ukraine, missile treaty without making any progress – Stoltenberg

SBU exposes more than 300 accounts meant for pro-Russian advertising during presidential campaign in Ukraine

OSCE SMM potential not fully engaged without full access to occupied territories of Donbas - Slovak FM

One KIA, four WIA due to car shelling by Russia-led militants near Katerynivka

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD