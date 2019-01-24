Facts

13:47 24.01.2019

PACE calls on Russia to release POW Ukrainian seamen, ensure free passage through Kerch Strait

2 min read
PACE calls on Russia to release POW Ukrainian seamen, ensure free passage through Kerch Strait

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has supported the resolution on the escalation of tensions in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

Some 103 parliamentarians voted for this resolution, three deputies opposed and 16 abstained.

“The PACE resolution on Azov, on which they worked for two months, was adopted. 103 for! The text is good. I congratulate our delegation for the remarkable result," Bloc Petro Poroshenko deputy and head of Ukraine's PACE delegation Volodymyr Ariev said on Twitter on Thursday.

Dr. Andreas Nick, a PACE member from Germany, was the rapporteur for the resolution.

According to the draft resolution posted on the PACE website, the Assembly condemns the use of military force by Russia against Ukrainian warships and their crews, and also calls on Moscow to immediately release Ukrainian military personnel and provide them with the necessary medical, legal and/or consular assistance.

The Assembly also requested to ensure freedom of passage in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait in accordance with the agreement between Russia and Ukraine "On Cooperation in the Use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait" and to refrain from violence.

PACE also expressed concern about the policy of Moscow on selective inspection of Ukrainian and international vessels, which may impede navigation in the Sea of Azov.

The parliamentarians also support the proposal of Germany and France that observers from third countries monitor the movement of ships and guarantee freedom of navigation in the Kerch Strait.

In addition, PACE called on the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Committee of the Council of Europe on the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT) to visit the Ukrainian POWs jailed in Moscow.

Tags: #pace #sea_of_azov
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

Ukraine, Germany agree on meeting of experts to discuss monitoring mission in Kerch Strait – FMs

Kyiv is for creation of int'l mission in Kerch Strait if Russia doesn't manipulate it - Klimkin

Germany, France could contribute to guarantees of free navigation in Kerch Strait - Maas

Anti-assault defense unit stationed along Sea of Azov coast – JFO commander

Poroshenko: Ukraine will never stop using ports in Sea of Azov

EU requests immediate release of all detained Ukrainian seamen, return of seized vessels

NATO to keep an eye on situation in Sea of Azov — Poroshenko

Public, political leaders ask Trump to tighten sanctions against Russia, help Ukraine strengthen naval forces

Ukrainian consul visits all 24 Ukrainian naval seamen in Moscow prisons — diplomat

LATEST

Kyiv court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison for high treason

Ex-NATO Secretary General Rasmussen supports reforms in Ukraine, but not specific political candidates

Denisova asks Moskalkova for help in providing medical assistance to Crimean Tatar civil activist Bekirov

IDPs, residents of occupied Donbas have opportunity to vote in presidential elections

Poroshenko, Guterres discuss release of Ukrainian sailors, deployment of UN peacekeeping mission to Donbas

Establishment of Anticorruption Court of Ukraine to be complete in Feb — Poroshenko

Denisova demands Russia send wounded Ukrainian POWs to neutral country for medical treatment — statement for EU diplomats

Russian meddling in Ukrainian elections will not result in quick sanctions from the West – expert

UOC MP not to change its name — locum tenens of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

Lozhkin: "Ukrainian business will be able to find reliable partners in the Israeli markets"

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD