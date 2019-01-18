OSCE records significant decrease in number of civilian casualties by more than half compared with 2017

A significant decrease has been recorded in the number of civilian casualties by more than half compared with 2017, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Martin Sajdik has reported.

"Looking at our achievements last year, I would like to highlight a significant decrease in the number of civilian casualties, by more than half compared with 2017," Sajdik told reporters following the TCG meeting on Thursday.

He said that "this is an important outcome," adding that "every human victim is one too many."

He also reported that the number of ceasefire violations during the New Year truce in Donbas has almost halved.

"As its result, the number of ceasefire violations from 29 December to the day before yesterday decreased more than by half compared with the previous two-week period," Sajdik said.

However, he noted that in recent times there has been a tendency of increase in the number of violations.

He said that compliance with the ceasefire was thus the major topic for the Security Working Group.

He also reported that the sides had agreed to conduct an audit of the "Voda Donbasa" company, with ICRC assistance.

"The Humanitarian Working Group further discussed the issues related to the exchange of detainees," he said.