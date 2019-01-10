NABU announces 153 notices of suspicion in Dec

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have announced notices of suspicion of committing crimes against 152 persons in December 2018 during investigation of 635 criminal proceedings.

According to a posting on the official website of the NABU, 302 persons were accused, as the investigations into crimes committed by them were completed.

"During the last month of 2018, the NABU detectives, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), filed notices of suspicion: to the freelance adviser to the director general of the State Space Agency of Ukraine and to the authorized person, who the investigators consider to be involved in causing the loss of $8.245 million to Ukrkosmos; the judge of one of the district courts of Mariupol and his assistant, exposed in obtaining unlawful benefits for making an administrative offense decision," the NABU said.

Among the criminal proceedings, the investigation of which the detectives completed in December, is the case of the receipt of $15,000 in illegal benefits by the prosecutor of the Department for Supervision of Compliance with Laws in Criminal Procedure and Coordination of Law Enforcement Activities of the Prosecutor General's Office; the case where the head of the Child and Family Service of the Kyiv Regional Administration is suspected of embezzling funds allocated for internally displaced persons; the case where the former head of the State Ecological Inspectorate of Ukraine is suspected of declaring false information.

"The suspects and their defenders have open materials for review," the NABU reported.

In addition, the number of investigated criminal proceedings in which the indictment was drawn up and sent to court increased to 176.

In particular, this is the investigation against an SBU official exposed on receiving $47,500 of unlawful benefit from those who illegally obtained the citizenship of Ukraine (Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and the ex-president of PJSC Sea Trident and the ex-director of the ship owning company, accused of causing more than UAH 219 million of losses to the Ukrainian merchant marine fleet (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).