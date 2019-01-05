Facts

12:15 05.01.2019

Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

Illegal armed formations violated the ceasefire in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, three times on January 4, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) press center said.

"They did not use weapons proscribed under Minsk agreements… No Ukrainian soldier was injured," the press center said on Facebook in a morning update on January 5.

Ukrainian positions near the village of Khutir Vilny in the Luhansk sector were attacked with the use of grenade launchers of various systems and small arms and twice near Vodiane in the Mariupol sector.

"JFO units used weapons on duty in response to the enemy's provocations," the press center said.

"Since today's midnight the enemy has not opened fire," the JFO HQ said.

According to information from Ukrainian intelligence, two militant were killed and another one wounded.

