Facts

10:26 02.01.2019

New OSCE chairperson-in-office to visit Ukraine in two weeks — Klimkin

1 min read
New OSCE chairperson-in-office to visit Ukraine in two weeks — Klimkin

Slovakia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák whose country has taken over the one-year chairmanship of the OSCE will pay a visit to Ukraine in two weeks and will travel to Donbas on a visit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"Congratulations to Slovakia and my good friend Miroslav Lajčák for assuming the 2019 OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office! Wishing Slovakia to be a guardian of OSCE values and principles, blatantly violated by Russia. Looking forward to welcoming Miroslav in Ukraine in two weeks, we will go to Donbas together," Klimkin wrote in a tweet on Twitter on January 2.

As earlier reported, Slovakia started its one-year chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on January 1, 2019. Thus, for the next 12 months, Slovakian Foreign Minister Lajčák will serve as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

According to media reports, Lajčák said earlier that during Slovakia's chairmanship of the OSCE "Ukraine will be our primary priority" and promised to pay his first official visit abroad in his new capacity in early 2019.

Tags: #klimkin #osce
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

EU decides to impose sanctions on those responsible for "elections" in Donbas

U.S. calls on OSCE to increase monitor activities in response to recent attacks of Russia at Ukraine

Evidence of Crimea's militarization presented at OSCE Ministerial Council meeting

Expert community initiates creation of broad anti-war initiative based on OSCE principles

Ukrainian, Italian FMs discuss cooperation in framework of Italian OSCE Chairmanship

Klimkin, Maas discuss release of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Klimkin says NATO presence in Black Sea to grow

Klimkin intends to visit Ukraine's eastern, southern regions, "talk to people" because of "fakes" spread by Russia about Ukrainian sailors

Klimkin: Russian ships could be banned from entering some ports due to aggression in Kerch Strait

Moscow gives no official information about captured Ukrainian sailors to Kyiv

LATEST

Almost 60% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Ukraine's accession to EU at referendum - poll

CEC liquidates all five polling stations in Russia

Justice Ministry submits documents to ECHR on annexation of Crimea, human rights violations

Poroshenko in New Year's greeting: Ukraine goes its own way, nothing should turn us back

Boiko: we will do everything we can for Ukrainians to live in peaceful country in new year

Important is to bring honest people to rule the country in the year bringing hope — Hrytsenko

Militants open fire three times since Dec 31 midnight, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded — ministry of defense

Presidential election campaign officially starts in Ukraine

Russia preparing provocation in Donbas using chemical weapons to discredit Ukraine internationally

Poroshenko signs law doubling zone of Ukrainian control in the Black Sea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD