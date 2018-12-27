Russian-led forces mount seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past 24 hours –JFO HQ

Russian-led forces mounted seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, in the past 24 hours; no casualties have been reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"On December 26, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire seven times. In one of the cases, they used weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements ... Over the past 24 hours, there were no casualties among Joint Forces members," it said in a morning update on Facebook on Thursday, December 27.

Illegal armed formations opened fire from 82mm mortars to shell Ukrainian positions near the village of Hnutove in the Mariupol sector.

"Our troops' strongholds came under fire from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns, small arms near the town of Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Luhanske and Pisky in the Donetsk sector and near Hnutove in the Mariupol sector," it said.

Since Thursday midnight, the enemy has used grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms to attack Ukrainian troops stationed near the village of Pyshchevyk in the Mariupol sector.

In the past day, two enemy troops were eliminated, another one was wounded, according to Ukrainian intelligence reports.