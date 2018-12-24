UN General Assembly condemns violation of human rights in Crimea

The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution submitted by Ukraine to condemn the violation of human rights in Crimea, the press service of the Ukrainian embassy in the United States has said.

A total of 65 counties supported the resolution, 27 countries voted against it and most countries, a total of 70, abstained from voting, the embassy said in a post on Facebook on December 23.

'The document confirms the inadmissibility of conquering the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea by force, condemns Russia's political motivated persecution of Ukraine's nationals and calls on Russian authorities to release Ukrainians that have been unlawfully held by the Russian side," the statement reads.

The press service of the embassy thanked the United States and several other countries for their support and assistance in promoting this important decision.

"We are grateful for the position of countries belonging to the zone of responsibility of the Ukrainian embassy in the United States and of the countries the embassy had contacted for support, such as Barbados, Bhutan, Guyana, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu," the embassy said.

Among the countries that abstained from voting were Armenia, Belarus, Bolivia, Burundi, Cambodia, Chad, China, Comoro Islands, Cuba, Eritrea, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia, Serbia, South Africa, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.