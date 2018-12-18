Facts

Russian troops boost forces on Ukraine's borders – Military Intelligence

Ukraine's military intelligence in December has reported significant changes in the structure of Russian troops on the state border with Ukraine.

As reported on December 18 on the website of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Military Intelligence representative Vadym Skybytsky said that from December 1 Russian military associations near the state border are in operational readiness and able to perform tasks in Ukraine.

He also reported an increase in the aviation component of Russian Armed Forces. According to Skybytsky, military airfields were restored and modernized. To obtain combat experience, flight crews were actively involved in combat operations in Syria, he said.

According to the Ukraine's Defense Ministry, the Russian military group stationed along the state border of Ukraine and in Russia-annexed Crimea may be involved in offensive operations, which is a threat to the Ukrainian state.

