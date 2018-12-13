Facts

14:40 13.12.2018

NATO to keep an eye on situation in Sea of Azov — Poroshenko

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said an agreement has been reached with NATO to arrange an effort by the Alliance to monitor the situation in the Sea of Azov from the air and the sea.

"We reached an agreement that NATO will monitor the situation in the Sea of Azov and will ensure the security in the region. This is what we need right now," Poroshenko said at a press conference he held jointly with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on December 13, following their talks there.

He said that such a monitoring mission by NATO will help assess the situation in that region in a better way.

At the same time, Stoltenberg who spoke to the press before Poroshenko did not mention any such agreements. He said NATO will continue to provide assistance and support to Ukraine.

At the same time, after the press conference, Poroshenko posted a tweet on Twitter in English saying: "NATO enhanced permanent presence in the Black Sea is needed to prevent escalating tensions further and to ensure the security in the region. We would welcome launching NATO air and sea monitoring missions."

At the same time, another tweet published by the Ukrainian president on Twitter in Ukrainian says: "I think NATO must enhance its permanent presence in the Black Sea to avoid further escalation of tensions and ensure the security in the region. We herewith support the launching of an effort to monitor the sky and the sea by a NATO mission."

In yet another tweet Poroshenko said that Ukraine is going to participate in the Regional Airspace Security Programme (RASP).

"We welcome our planned more active engagement with NATO in the framework of joint military exercises and training programs for Ukrainian Army," the tweet reads.

Tags: #nato #poroshenko #sea_of_azov
Interfax-Ukraine
