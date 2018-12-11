Facts

10:38 11.12.2018

Health Ministry to sign agreement with NBME for $575,000 for intl study of higher education quality

1 min read
Health Ministry to sign agreement with NBME for $575,000 for intl study of higher education quality

The Health Ministry of Ukraine intends in December 2018 to sign an agreement with the National Board of Medical Examiners of the United States of America (NBME) for the purchase of services for conducting international monitoring research on the quality of higher medical education in 2018 regardless of the subordination and ownership of the institution for a total of $575,000.

According to the ProZorro public procurement system's website, tender offers were disclosed on December 5, 2018.

The deadline for providing the service is May 17, 2019.

The Ministry of Health intends to conclude an agreement with the NBME through a negotiation procedure due to lack of competition.

Tags: #health_ministry
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Health ministry proposes permitting imports of some medical products without conformity assessment to Ukraine

Health ministry updates affordable medicines list

Health ministry launches module of LikiControl application to verify availability of medicines in national list

Health ministry to apply reimbursement tools to some medicines to treat orphan diseases – Deputy minister

Health ministry could design plan to resume national vaccine, serum production by late 2018

Health ministry registers medicine to treat cancer using relaxed rules for procurement by intl organizations

Over 3.5 mln Ukrainians choose family doctor – Health Ministry

Health Ministry orders dismissal of National Medical Institute rector Amosova

Project Office transfers eHealth system to Health ministry

Ukrainian labs to work according to intl standards

LATEST

Poroshenko on Facebook initiates survey on significance of tomos for Ukraine

Russia-led occupation forces open fire 12 times, no casualties reported

Law discontinuing Friendship Treaty with Russia to come into effect on December 12

Operational reserve of Ukraine's Armed Forces more than 200,000, most ready to report for duty

Crimean lawyers being threatened after situation with Kurbedinov — ombudswoman

Poroshenko signs law on discontinuing friendship agreement with Russian Federation

Poroshenko demands FM complete inventory of treaty framework with Russian Federation

MP Chumak supports Hrytsenko in presidential election, heads his election team

EU sanctions 9 people over illegal elections in ORDLO

Sentsov to be transferred from infirmary to colony unit

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD