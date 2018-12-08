Rada extends agreement with the Netherlands on mission to protect investigation of MH17 crash until Aug 1, 2019

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada passed at first and second reading president's bill No. 0204 extending Ukraine's agreement with the Netherlands regarding the international mission to protect the investigation of the 2014 crash of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight in Donbas.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that a total of 228 lawmakers backed the document on Thursday, December 6.

The bill ratifying an agreement (in the form of exchanging notes) to extend the document, was registered by the Verkhovna Rada on October 23.

The agreement, signed by Ukraine and the Netherlands on July 28, 2014, has since been extended by Verkhovna Rada several times.

As reported, the Boeing 777 belonging to Malaysia Airlines flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) was shot out of the sky killing all 298 passengers on board.

The JIT, which is comprised of prosecutors and law enforcement officials from Ukraine, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, and Malaysia, as well as EU legal officials, on September 28, 2016 presented its findings in the criminal investigation of the tragedy.

"The JIT has concluded that MH17 was downed by a rocket, Series 9M38, launched from a self-propelled ground-to-missile launcher BUK-TELAR, in a farming area in the region of Pervomaiske village. The area is currently held by pro-Russian militant groups. Investigators said missile complex was delivered to Ukraine from the Russian Federation and returned there after the downing," the findings said.