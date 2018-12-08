Facts

16:37 08.12.2018

Rada extends agreement with the Netherlands on mission to protect investigation of MH17 crash until Aug 1, 2019

2 min read

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada passed at first and second reading president's bill No. 0204 extending Ukraine's agreement with the Netherlands regarding the international mission to protect the investigation of the 2014 crash of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight in Donbas.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that a total of 228 lawmakers backed the document on Thursday, December 6.

The bill ratifying an agreement (in the form of exchanging notes) to extend the document, was registered by the Verkhovna Rada on October 23.

The agreement, signed by Ukraine and the Netherlands on July 28, 2014, has since been extended by Verkhovna Rada several times.

As reported, the Boeing 777 belonging to Malaysia Airlines flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) was shot out of the sky killing all 298 passengers on board.

The JIT, which is comprised of prosecutors and law enforcement officials from Ukraine, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, and Malaysia, as well as EU legal officials, on September 28, 2016 presented its findings in the criminal investigation of the tragedy.

"The JIT has concluded that MH17 was downed by a rocket, Series 9M38, launched from a self-propelled ground-to-missile launcher BUK-TELAR, in a farming area in the region of Pervomaiske village. The area is currently held by pro-Russian militant groups. Investigators said missile complex was delivered to Ukraine from the Russian Federation and returned there after the downing," the findings said.

Tags: #rada
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Rada ratifies changes to agreement on LITPOLUKRBRIG regarding participation in intl operations

Poroshenko calls on Rada to ratify Istanbul Convention at its nearest plenary session

Rada cuts agriculture support by UAH 2.1 bln for 2018

Rada passes refinements to bill No. 9260, annuls gradual increase in environment tax rates

Verkhovna Rada doubles zone of Ukrainian control in Black Sea

Rada backs ban on startup of new buildings without accessibility logistics for people with disabilities

Rada speaker urges Washington to impose additional sanctions on Russia

Poroshenko sends Rada bill on local elections during martial law

Poroshenko tables to Rada bill on termination of friendship, cooperation and partnership agreement between Ukraine, Russia

Presidential elections in Ukraine scheduled for March 31, 2019

LATEST

U.S., Ukraine come long way to gender equality

Poroshenko on Dec 10 to sign bill terminating friendship treaty with Russia

U.S. calls on OSCE to increase monitor activities in response to recent attacks of Russia at Ukraine

Poroshenko proposes that Russia's ships blocked for entering European or American ports

Major NATO presence in Black Sea, sanctions against Russia, supplies of lethal weapons needed after Russia's aggression near Kerch Strait

One Ukrainian soldier killed, one wounded amid 13 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Ukrainian FM says arrest of lawyer Kurbedinov attempt to deny right for defense to his Ukrainian clients

Ukrkosmos views NABU deal on Lybid project within protecting Ukraine's interests in dispute with Canada's MDA

Parubiy to visit South Korea next week

Poroshenko, Grybauskaitė call to toughen sanctions against Russia for its aggression in Azov Sea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD