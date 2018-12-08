Rada ratifies changes to agreement on LITPOLUKRBRIG regarding participation in intl operations

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has amended the agreement signed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the governments of Lithuania and Poland regarding the creation of the joint military unit – the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade (LITPOLUKRBRIG).

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that a total of 230 lawmakers backed the ratification of the changes to the agreement signed in September 2014 on Thursday, December 6.

According to the changes, the Brigade was named after Grand Hetman Kostiantyn Ostrogski.

In addition, the provisions concerning the participation in international operations were reworded.

Now LITPOLUKRBRIG will be able to participate not only in international operations that are conducted under the mandate of the UN Security Council, but in any international operations that comply with the principles and requirements of international law. The Brigade will be able to participate in these operations with the unanimous consent of the parties.

Representatives of the governments of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine signed amendments to the agreement in October 2017.