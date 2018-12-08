Poroshenko on Dec 10 to sign bill terminating friendship treaty with Russia

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that on Monday, December 10, he will sign a bill on the termination of the Friendship Treaty with the Russian Federation from April 2019 into law.

"There is a certain symbolism in the fact that the Treaty on the so-called friendship with Russia has finally been terminated. I submitted the corresponding bill to the Verkhovna Rada. It was also voted the day before yesterday and on Monday I will sign it," Poroshenko said on Saturday in Lviv during the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of the creation of the Prosvita society.

The people's deputies of Ukraine on December 6 approved the termination of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy signed the bill.