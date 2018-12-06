Facts

12:26 06.12.2018

Poroshenko sends bill to Rada to lift ban on December 23 local elections despite martial law

1 min read
Poroshenko sends bill to Rada to lift ban on December 23 local elections despite martial law

 Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" suggested by President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine call for lifting the ban on holding local elections scheduled for December 23, 2018, under the state of martial law declared in ten regions of Ukraine.

The draft law posted on the Verkhovna Rada's website suggests adding the following provision to Article 28 of the law: "The effect of Part 1 of Article 19 of this law, which bans holding elections to local self-government bodies during the period of martial law, shall not be applied to the organization of local elections scheduled for Sunday, December 23, 2018."

If passed by the parliament, the law will be in effect from the date of its publication until December 31, 2018.

Tags: #martial_law #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Martial law allowing Ukraine to strengthen defense, relocate military formations — Poroshenko

Martial law may be lifted early given absence of threats - Ukrainian PM

Ukroboronprom preparing for serial production of Neptune cruise missile if adopted by Ukraine's Armed Forces – Poroshenko

Poroshenko sends West proposals on sanctions on Russia for Kerch incident

Changes in legal regime of martial law allow holding elections during this period – Poroshenko

Unification Orthodox Assembly to be held on Dec 15

Presidential elections in Ukraine to be held on March 31, if Russia's open aggression doesn't interfere – Poroshenko

Ukrainian ships near Kerch Strait carried out ordinary rotation voyage - Poroshenko

Martial law allows strict enforcement of laws – Lutsenko

Monopoly on violence must belong to state alone - Lutsenko

LATEST

NABU detains ex-external advisor to SSAU head in 2009-2010 suspected of causing $8 mln loss to SOE Ukrkosmos under Lybid project

Verkhovna Rada doubles zone of Ukrainian control in Black Sea

Volker to visit Ukraine in the coming two weeks

UOC KP calls to abstain from speculations, rumors on election of primate of unified local Church in Ukraine

Russia-led occupation forces open fire 15 times on Ukrainian positions, one soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Poroshenko, Turchynov congratulate servicemen on Day of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Head of UOC KP Filaret not to run for primate of Unified Orthodox Church in Ukraine

Nadiya Savchenko begins another hunger strike, claims pressure from SBU

Kyiv calls for TCG to meet by Feb to look into how Minsk agreements are fulfilled — Marchuk

UKROP names MP Oleksandr Shevchenko presidential candidate

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD