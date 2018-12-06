Poroshenko sends bill to Rada to lift ban on December 23 local elections despite martial law

Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" suggested by President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine call for lifting the ban on holding local elections scheduled for December 23, 2018, under the state of martial law declared in ten regions of Ukraine.

The draft law posted on the Verkhovna Rada's website suggests adding the following provision to Article 28 of the law: "The effect of Part 1 of Article 19 of this law, which bans holding elections to local self-government bodies during the period of martial law, shall not be applied to the organization of local elections scheduled for Sunday, December 23, 2018."

If passed by the parliament, the law will be in effect from the date of its publication until December 31, 2018.