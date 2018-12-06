Facts

12:12 06.12.2018

Martial law allowing Ukraine to strengthen defense, relocate military formations — Poroshenko

 A week that has passed since the declaration of a state of martial law in ten regions of Ukraine has testified that this decision was right, President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said.

"The first week of the state of martial law has shown how timely and right was that decision," Poroshenko said at a ceremony dedicated to the Day of Ukraine's Armed Forces that was held in a military airfield in the Zhytomyr region on December 6.

The president said martial law has given Ukraine an opportunity to strengthen its defenses, check the resources, and perform the relocation of its military formations.

He also said reservist training exercises that have been held in the regions under martial law have demonstrated a high state of readiness and willingness of Ukrainian citizens to rally for the defense of the nation.

"Some recruiting stations reported that twice and sometimes three times as many reservists as expected showed up. This is evidence of a high credibility that is enjoyed by the Ukrainian army. This indicates how significantly has it grown stronger and how high has the spirit of patriotism has been among Ukrainians," Poroshenko said.

On December 6 Ukraine officially marks the day of the creation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A state of martial law was declared in ten regions of Ukraine from November 26 to December 26, 2018.

Tags: #martial_law #poroshenko
